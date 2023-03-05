J&K Govt mulling to outsource Royal Springs Golf Course on PPP mode

The management of the golf course has been informed of the decision to outsource the golf course on a PPP mode, according to a letter from the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation dated March 2, 2023, addressed to the Secretary Royal Spring Golf Course Srinagar.

“In this context, it is informed that some properties of JKTDC and Directorate of Tourism Jammu and Kashmir are proposed to outsource on a PPP mode. Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC) has also been included in the list of Outsourcing”, reads the letter.