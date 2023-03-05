J&K Govt mulling to outsource Royal Springs Golf Course on PPP mode

Srinagar, Mar 5: The government of Jammu and Kashmir is contemplating outsourcing the Royal Springs Golf Course through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode.
The management of the golf course has been informed of the decision to outsource the golf course on a PPP mode, according to a letter from the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation dated March 2, 2023, addressed to the Secretary Royal Spring Golf Course Srinagar.
“In this context, it is informed that some properties of JKTDC and Directorate of Tourism Jammu and Kashmir are proposed to outsource on a PPP mode. Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC) has also been included in the list of Outsourcing”, reads the letter.
When reached by phone, Minga Sherpa, Managing Director of JKTDC, verified that a communication had been sent to RSGC officials asking for information about the assets. “Although we haven’t yet reached any conclusion yet.”
Mufti Fareed, Secretary RSGC, stated that they are gathering information about the assets sought by the JKTDC and that once they are finished, they will submit the details of properties under our control.
Located in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, the Royal Springs Golf Course is a beautiful golf course. Robert Trent Jones Jr, a well-known American golf course designer, created the layout, which first became playable in 2001.
One of the biggest and most gorgeous golf courses in Asia, the 300-acre Royal Springs Golf Course is renowned for its size and beauty. Dal Lake surrounds the course, which is situated in a really picturesque and tranquil area for golfers to enjoy. The course is framed by the Zabarwan mountain range.
There are 18 holes on the course, all of which are intended to be difficult yet pleasant for golfers of all ability levels. The greens are expertly maintained to ensure a quick and smooth putting surface, while the fairways are bordered by trees and water features.
The Royal Springs Golf Course is home to a driving range, a pro shop, and a clubhouse, as well as other amenities like restaurants, locker rooms, and a spa. The clubhouse is a gorgeous building with traditional Kashmiri architecture that provides breathtaking views of the golf course and the mountains in the area.
Prior to this, twelve assets in Jammu and Kashmir have been identified for outsourcing, including the Pahalgam Club, Ashoka Hotel in Jammu, and the huts of the J&K Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC) at Patnitop.
Sources said that the entire exercise would be finished by the middle of next year, and more properties like these would be identified in Phase II.
The Tourism Department gave this information to Joint Secretary in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Ashutosh Agnihotri before he presided over a meeting at the Golf Course Jammu in December 2022 to examine the status of the plan to outsource J&K’s tourism assets.