J&K govt planning to install eight lakh smart meters by 2023

As per a J&K government handout, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha while chairing the Administrative Council meeting in Srinagar, authorized the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd. (JPDCL) and Kashmir Distribution Corporation Ltd. (KPDCL) to implement smart metering project in J&K.





Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisors to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

Under the smart metering project, 6 lakh smart/prepaid meters will be installed across Jammu and Kashmir through RECPDCL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rural Electrification Corporation under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, the handout said. This is apart from the 2 lakh smart meters currently being installed in Jammu and Srinagar under the Prime Minister’s Development Programme (PMDP), it added.