J&K Govt sanctions Rs 62 cr project for commercial cultivation of medicinal, aromatic plants

With a budget of Rs 62 crore, this five-year project aims to cultivate MAPs on 5000 kanal of land spread across 28 clusters, creating over 3000 jobs and 28 enterprises. The MAP sector is estimated to contribute about Rs 75 crore every year after 5 years which is expected to rise to over Rs 783 crore by the year 2037.

This ambitious project marks a significant transition from traditional, wild extraction-based practices to a more sustainable, modern approach to MAP cultivation, conservation and entrepreneurship. The mission of this project is to achieve commercial production of MAPs outside the forests, promote organic farming, and develop local and international markets besides boosting advance scientific knowledge through insightful research.