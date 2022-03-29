J&K Govt sets target to establish 2000 dairy units this fiscal year

Srinagar: Livestock is one of the widely expanding sectors which has established its significance in growth and development of the rural economy over the years.

The sector not only supplements the income of farmers but also provides gainful employment besides meeting the vital and varied nutritional requirements of the individual. With most of the rural population involved in rearing cattle and buffaloes, the government is committed to the growth of livestock and dairy farmers.

The announcements in the 2022-23 Budget are quite transformational in approach and the increased allocations will benefit the farmers of Jammu and Kashmir manifold.