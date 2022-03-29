J&K Govt sets target to establish 2000 dairy units this fiscal year

Srinagar: Livestock is one of the widely expanding sectors which has established its significance in growth and development of the rural economy over the years.
The sector not only supplements the income of farmers but also provides gainful employment besides meeting the vital and varied nutritional requirements of the individual. With most of the rural population involved in rearing cattle and buffaloes, the government is committed to the growth of livestock and dairy farmers.
The announcements in the 2022-23 Budget are quite transformational in approach and the increased allocations will benefit the farmers of Jammu and Kashmir manifold.
The recently announced Budget 2022-23 for J&K contains a bundle of opportunities for enhanced growth and development of every sector and Animal, Sheep and Fisheries have also been focused upon by the administration for a big boost.
The government has allocated a whopping amount of Rs 391.90 crore for the Animal, Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries sector which will be instrumental in transforming the rural economy of Jammu and Kashmir.
Similarly, in a major push towards the Animal Husbandry sector, 2000 dairy units will be established creating direct employment for around 5000 people during 2022-23.
Private entrepreneurs will also be extended support in the form of Bulk Milk coolers, milk processing/Paneer making machines, marketing facilities which include milk ATMs & milk transportation vans, milking machines and dairy farm waste management with focus to cover women entrepreneurs and other reserved category beneficiaries as well.
Increasing quality milk production in cattle and buffaloes is another focused area prioritized in the budget. Artificial Insemination service will be delivered free of cost at farmer’s doorsteps to 4.60 lakh breed-able dairy cows/buffaloes by conducting around 13 lakh Artificial Inseminations.
In a major push towards making Jammu and Kashmir self-sufficient in milk production, the annual milk production in J&K is expected to increase from 2505 Thousand Metric Ton to 2800 Thousand Metric Ton during 2022-23 and sufficient interventions have been incorporated into the budget.
To give a boost to the animal husbandry business under Integrating Sheep Development Scheme, around 1200 sheep/goat units are to be established in J&K which will, in turn, create employment opportunities for around 2400 people. With an aim to promote the establishment of sheep and goat units in the union territory, 200 elite crossbred imported merino sheep will be introduced for genetic upgradation of local sheep for the production of more than 8000 elite lambs. This will lead to an increase in carcass yield from prevalent 18 kg to 21 kg besides incrementing fine wool production from the existing 2 Kg to 2.5 Kg per sheep.
Considering the significance of Veterinary Healthcare for the growth of livestock, 44 mobile veterinary clinics proposed are to be operationalized to provide doorstep delivery of veterinary health care and breeding services. Around 78 lakh livestock and 5 crore poultry birds will be vaccinated against different scheduled animal diseases.