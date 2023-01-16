J&K Govt to adopt Denmark model for ramping up milk production by 70% in 4 years

Jammu, Jan 16: To put the Union Territory at the forefront of the nation’s milk-producing regions and to improve the quality of life for its citizens, the J&K Government has decided to adopt the Denmark model and increase milk production by up to 70 percent, or 44 lakh metric tonnes (LMT), over the course of the next five years.
The initiative was taken by the dairy development which will play an important role in sustaining the agricultural income of farmers and act as a growth engine for agriculture and allied sectors in J&K.
“The Jammu and Kashmir administration has recently approved a project to increase milk production in the region by a significant 70 percent within the next five years,” Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) of Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare Department, Atal Dulloo told Greater Kashmir.
Dulloo said that “This ambitious target, which is aimed at boosting the dairy industry in the union territory, is a reflection of the government’s commitment to improving the livelihoods of the people living in Jammu and Kashmir.
“Presently, the annual milk production in Jammu and Kashmir is 26 lakh metric tons. However, according to the project, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has set a target to increase this figure to 44 LMT.”
“The increase in milk production is expected to be achieved through a range of measures, including the expansion of breeding coverage and increasing per animal productivity.”
“One of the key elements of the project is to increase per-animal productivity from 2400 litres to 4300 litres, which is a significant increase. This will be achieved through a range of interventions i.e., the expansion of Artificial Insemination (AI) centres from 1389 to 2189,” Dulloo informed.
He further said that the increase in AI centres will be carried out through the involvement of 800 private AI workers.
“The government will establish a Murrah buffalo breeding farm and double the output from semen stations, with the aim of producing 19 lac doses annually,” he added while informing that the dairy development in J&K is one among the 29 projects - approved by the Jammu and Kashmir administration after being recommended by the UT Level Apex Committee for holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors in J&K.
Pertinently, the prestigious committee is headed by Former DG ICAR Dr Mangala Rai and other luminaries in the field of agriculture, planning, statistics and administration like CEO NRAA, Ashok Dalwai, Secretary, NAAS, Dr PK Joshi. Horticulture Commissioner MOA and FW, Dr. Prabhat Kumar, Former Director, IARI, Dr H. S Gupta, Financial Commissioner (Addl Chief Secretary) APD Atal Dulloo IAS, apart from the Vice Chancellors of the twin Agriculture Universities of the Union Territory.
Under this project, he said that “The UT government has also planned to set up 400 satellite heifer rearing units, which will help to improve the quality of new genetic material and enhance milk production in the region.”
“The government has decided to augment milk processing capacity and to strengthen marketing and value addition. This will be achieved through a four times increase in milk collection and chilling infrastructure through the installation of 500 village-level AMCUs and 50 BMCs. To promote village enterprise at least 110 lakh litres of additional milk shall be value added at village levels every year through Self Help Groups,” he said.
As per the Technical officer Agriculture Production Department, Dr Arif Bashir, “The present milk production growth rate in Jammu and Kashmir is 3.5 per cent per year.
“The government has envisioned taking the yearly milk production to 44LMT by 2027 and finally 98 LMT by 2047. The benchmark for this program is Denmark, where an average cow gives 9000 litres of milk per year,” he said.
He said that “The milk value addition is one of the prime focus as milk products including ghee, butter and cheese will be produced in bulk. Similarly, the government is also working under another project to bring down the fodder deficit from 41 to a mere 8 per cent.”