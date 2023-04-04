J&K Govt to spend Rs 560 Cr on agriculture sector under HADP

Jammu: The agriculture and allied sectors in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are poised for significant growth and boost with the launch of a slew of technological advancements and extension programmes.

These interventions, incentivized through various schemes and projects, have already led to improved quality and quantity of produce in the region.

However, the challenge remains in integrating smallholder produce with market systems that are both effective and transparent. This will ensure that farmers receive a fair price for their goods while consumers get good value for their money. To tackle this issue, Jammu and Kashmir is implementing a project under the Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) that aims to strengthen the existing market infrastructure and create a robust market ecosystem that caters to the needs of all stakeholders.

Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo, emphasized that the proposed project will be segmented into several key areas. These included market reforms, infrastructure development, institutional and capacity building, branding, digital marketing, and market research information systems. The project aims to achieve its objectives through an investment of Rs 560 crore, which will be spread over five years.