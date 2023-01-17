J&K Govt to train 2.5 lakh farmers in agri-skills

The meeting discussed the recommendations of the Dr Mangla Rai Apex Committee Report, which aims to provide skill improvement and entrepreneurship-related training to 2.5 lakh farmers engaged in agriculture and allied sectors in J&K. The training aimed at increasing their income and overall economy of Jammu & Kashmir.

During the meeting, a presentation on the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme was given, which outlined the proposed courses for farmers. A total of 29 skill training programs were proposed, including 21 in Agriculture and Horticulture, 3 in Agricultural Engineering, 4 in Forestry, 3 in Sericulture, 6 in Veterinary & Animal Sciences, 2 in Fisheries and 1 in Rural Business Management.