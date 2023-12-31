J&K Grameen Bank unveils e-calendar

Srinagar, Dec 31: J&K Grameen Bank launched its e-calendar for the year 2024 for its esteemed customers and the general public at large.

A statement said that e- calendar of the bank was unveiled by Chief General Manager, NABARD Bhallamudi Sridhar at the Bank’s Head Office at Narwal, Jammu in the presence of Chairman J&K Grameen Bank Sanjay Gupta. Also present on the occasion were General Manager JKGB Mr. Suresh Chander Sharma and other senior officials of the Bank.

Speaking on the occasion, CGM NABARD, Bhallamudi Sridhar congratulated the Bank’s management for the seamless launch of the e-calendar 2024 and lauded the efforts of the Bank for its digital initiatives. He recognised the bank’s outstanding commitment to adopting digital initiatives, exemplifying a forward-thinking and progressive approach. He emphasised the significance of digital tools in not only streamlining the process but also elevating the overall productivity of the workforce.

Sanjay Gupta, Chairman JKGB greeted the dignitaries present on the occasion and acknowledged the support & guidance received from NABARD in various accomplishments of the bank during the past year. He also apprised that the focus of the bank shall always remain to expand outreach to poor and marginalized sections of the society and help them to avail benefits of various Government Sponsored Schemes which are tailored to meet their economic needs.