J&K Handicrafts Corporation mulls online portal for selling handicraft items

Srinagar, Aug 8: Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat here in which he conducted a comprehensive review of the performance and functioning of Jammu and Kashmir Handicrafts (Sale and Export) Corporation (JKHC) and Jammu and Kashmir Handloom Development Corporation (JKHDC).
The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Vikramjit Singh; Managing Director JKHC/JKHDC and other senior officers of both these corporations in person and through video conferencing.
During the meeting, the Advisor held an extensive assessment aimed to evaluate the progress made by these corporations in promoting and preserving the rich heritage of handicrafts and handloom in the region various physical and financial aspects of the corporations were also evaluated during the meeting.
While reviewing the progress and performance of JKHC, Advisor Bhatnagar impressed upon the management of the corporation to improve the marketing of products so that maximum revenue can be generated. He also asked them to do an analysis item-wise and assess the scope of sales for each item. He emphasised on the need to further strengthen the marketing and distribution channels for handicrafts and handloom products, ensuring they reach a wider audience and generate sustainable livelihoods for the artisans.
He further impressed them to analyse the scope of sales as per season as well as peak tourist season so that the products are made available accordingly at the famous tourist destinations.
The Advisor also asked the management of the corporation to develop an online portal for selling various handicraft products. He stressed that they promote local crafts at religious places as well as government functions so that maximum revenue is generated for corporation.
He also asked the management of the corporation to assess the feasibility of introducing customised orders for the intending buyers so that they can receive products as per their demand.
Advisor Bhatnagar expressed his appreciation for the JKHC in contributing to the socio-economic development of Jammu and Kashmir through the revival and promotion of traditional crafts. He commended the corporation’s dedication to supporting local artisans and weavers, providing them with platforms to showcase their skills and products on both national and international stages.
Meanwhile, Advisor Bhatnagar also reviewed the performance and functioning of JKHDC.
He underscored the significance of skill development and capacity-building programs for artisans, which can help enhance their craft and business skills, thereby increasing their income opportunities. He suggested them to explore possibilities for collaborations with IITs and IIMs as well as industry experts to provide relevant training and exposure related to the latest market trends to the artisans and weavers
During the meeting, MD JKHC/JKHDC gave a detailed presentation on the performance and functioning of both these corporations.