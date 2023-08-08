J&K Handicrafts Corporation mulls online portal for selling handicraft items

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Vikramjit Singh; Managing Director JKHC/JKHDC and other senior officers of both these corporations in person and through video conferencing.

During the meeting, the Advisor held an extensive assessment aimed to evaluate the progress made by these corporations in promoting and preserving the rich heritage of handicrafts and handloom in the region various physical and financial aspects of the corporations were also evaluated during the meeting.