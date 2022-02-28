'J&K has potential to harness 1.1 lakh MWs of solar power'

The INDC also commits to reduce India’s GHG emissions intensity per unit GDP by 33 to 35 percent below 2005 levels by 2030 and to create an additional carbon sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide through additional tree cover. 1.2 At the national level, over the years, India has successfully created a positive outlook necessary to promote investment in, demand for and supply of renewable energy that includes Solar, Wind, Bio, Hydro and Waste to Energy. In addition to grid power, decentralized distributed renewable energy technologies provide viable options for meeting lighting, cooking and productive energy needs in rural areas.

Launched in January 2010, the National Solar Mission (NSM) was the first mission to be operationalized under the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC). Using a three-phase approach, the mission’s objective is to establish India as a global leader in solar energy, by creating the policy conditions for solar technology diffusion across the country as quickly as possible. The initial target of the mission of installing 20 GW grid-connected solar power plants by the year 2022 was enhanced to 100 GW to be achieved by the same target year.