J&K ICAI organises seminar on Tax Audit

Jammu and Kashmir Branch of the Northern India Regional Council (NIRC) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) organised a seminar on Tax Audit.
A statement said that the event was held on Tuesday at ICAI Bhawan, Canal Road, Jammu witnessed the active participation of professionals and members of the accounting and auditing community.
The esteemed guest speaker for the seminar was CA Pramod Jain, a prominent Central Council member of the ICAI. Jain is known for his extensive experience and expertise in the field of taxation. His insightful session covered various important aspects of Tax Audit, providing valuable insights and guidance to the attendees.
During the seminar, CA Pramod Jain not only shared his in-depth knowledge but also addressed the queries raised by the members in attendance.
In addition to CA Pramod Jain, the seminar witnessed the presence of esteemed Central Council members, CA Raj Chawla and CA Anuj Goyal. They graced the event with their distinguished presence and offered words of wisdom, enriching the overall experience for all participants.
The seminar commenced withthe inaugural address delivered by CA Vikas Purdhani, the esteemed Chairman of the J&K Branch. His address set the tone for the informative sessions that followed, inspiring attendees to delve deeper into the subject matter.
The proceedings of the seminar were conducted by CA Vineet Kohli, the Vice Chairman of the J&K Branch. With his remarkable expertise, CA Kohli ensures the smooth execution of the seminar. His attention to detail and commitment to delivering a fruitful event contributed to the overall success of the seminar.
CA Sourav Pargal, Secretary, CA Aayush Sawhney, Treasurer, CA Nakul Saraf, Immediate Past Chairman, along with senior members and a number of Chartered Accountants were also present in the event.
The Jammu and Kashmir Branch of the Northern India Regional Council (NIRC) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is committed to enhancing the professionalism and expertise of its members. Through various educational and networking initiatives, the branch fosters growth, excellence, and ethical practices in the field of accounting and auditing.