J&K ICAI organises seminar on Tax Audit

A statement said that the event was held on Tuesday at ICAI Bhawan, Canal Road, Jammu witnessed the active participation of professionals and members of the accounting and auditing community.

The esteemed guest speaker for the seminar was CA Pramod Jain, a prominent Central Council member of the ICAI. Jain is known for his extensive experience and expertise in the field of taxation. His insightful session covered various important aspects of Tax Audit, providing valuable insights and guidance to the attendees.