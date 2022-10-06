J&K importing around 60% of mutton from outside

He said these vaccines will help the sheep farmers in great extend by reducing economic losses to their livestock.

Dulloo observed that J&K is importing around 60 percent of mutton from outside and there is scope, opportunity and challenge as well for which we have to formulate certain strategy which will help pur Sheep rearers.

“We have to develop a strategy and we are working on it. We are actively working on how to reduce the mutton gap in next five years and make J&K self reliant in mutton production,” he said.

He said that embryo transfer technology will prove a game changer as the population of sheep will increase and quality mutton will also be better as compared what we have today.

Also, the ACS also inspected several laboratories of DIL which include Bacteriology Lab, Viral Diagnostic Lab, Cell Culture Lab, Foot Rot and Sheep Pox Labs.