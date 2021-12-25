J&K Industries to focus on export market: Chief Secretary

Srinagar Dec 25: Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta along with Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce Ranjan Prakash Thakur on Saturday inaugurated the Export Centre-cum-Liaison Office of J&K Industries located at the First Floor of State Emporia Building Baba Kharak Singh, New Delhi.
As per an official handout, the facility, having a total floor area of 2700 sq ft approximately spread over two floors besides display-cum- sale of silk and wool products being manufactured by JKI would also be used for institutional sales and as a liaison office for exports.
On this occasion Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce informed Chief Secretary that the modernization of the Government Woolen Mills Bemina is under progress and is expected to be completed by the end of January 2022 which besides helping in generation of the revenue for JKI would also provide a market to the sheep rearers of J&K.
Ensuring his full support, Chief Secretary noted that the efforts of the management of JKI have resulted in it becoming an economically viable entity and also providing much needed market to the cocoon and sheep rearers of J&K.
Further while appreciating the product range Chief Secretary directed the officers of JKI to undertake the branding of its Kashmir silk and wool products and also seek design support so that the products manufactured are according to market fashion and trends.