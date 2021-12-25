J&K Industries to focus on export market: Chief Secretary

On this occasion Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce informed Chief Secretary that the modernization of the Government Woolen Mills Bemina is under progress and is expected to be completed by the end of January 2022 which besides helping in generation of the revenue for JKI would also provide a market to the sheep rearers of J&K.

Ensuring his full support, Chief Secretary noted that the efforts of the management of JKI have resulted in it becoming an economically viable entity and also providing much needed market to the cocoon and sheep rearers of J&K.