J&K is being given top most priority under PM Modi: Dr Jitendra

Udhampur: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said, the Start-up movement promoted by PM Narendra Modi is now reaching every part of India including the B-Towns and the 2-day “Young Start-up Conclave” at Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir offers an opportunity to explore new avenues for the industry as well as entrepreneurs in the region.

Dr Jitendra Singh said this while inaugurating the 2-day ‘Young Start-up Conclave’ at Udhampur.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, under PM Narendra Modi, Jammu and Kashmir are given the topmost priority in everything which is the reason that J&K is competing in terms of development with the developed states and UTs in India.

Dr Jitendra Singh said the year 2023 is important for many reasons as this is the year India has been able to attain G20 Presidency, this Year is being celebrated as the International Year of Millets by the UN due to the efforts of PM Narendra Modi which shows how the stature of India has grown in the world under the present government.