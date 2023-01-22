J&K launches Rs 879 cr Food Processing Project to transform lives of farmers

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government has launched an ambitious project targeted to revolutionize the food-processing sector and transform the lives of farmers in the UT.

The “UT Level Food Processing Programme for Development of Clusters for Specific Products of J&K” is an Rs 879.75 crore initiative that aims to maximize farmer income and minimize post-harvest losses.

This comprehensive project has been designed to increase the competitiveness of seven identified products across categories in terms of cost, quality, branding, and sustainability within five years.

The government is investing in value-addition, logistics, marketing and branding of various Agriculture, Horticulture and livestock products to achieve this goal.