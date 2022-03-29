J&K LIC employees observe strike

Srinagar: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) employees working in the Srinagar division under the banner of the Northern Zone Insurance Employees Association ( NZIEA ) observed a two-day strike.

"Government is moving ahead to list LIC the life savour of the Indian economy in the stock market with an ulterior motive to privatize it despite stiff opposition by all stakeholders and the employees of the corporation we are against it," they said.