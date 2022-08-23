J&K, New Zealand govts to jointly develop sheep husbandry sector in UT

Focus is also to be laid on bridging the deficit in domestic mutton production and consumption. At present, J&K procures a major part of its consumption quota from other states.

Speaking at the occasion, the Additional Chief Secretary called for giving a major thrust to mutton production in J&K. We need to work with a vision for maintaining domestic advantage in wool production with the addition of features like processing, branding and marketing also, he said.

He said, ‘over the years, we aim to produce a quality breed of sheep while becoming a net exporter of rams (male sheep) to other states. He also assured of the government’s inclination towards investing in the development and improvement of farms as well.