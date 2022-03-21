J&K pavilion attracts huge crowd at Surajkund craft mela

Srinagar: The 35th Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2022 inaugurated on Saturday evening by a galaxy of dignitaries including CM and Governor of Haryana is pulling huge crowds particularly to see the excellently done J&K pavilion.
In a statement, a spokesperson said that the first of its kind pavilion is the brainchild of the Directorate of Industries, Handicrafts Kashmir and has put in a replica of the heritage structures of the houseboat, Cheshmashahie gate, Khanqa e Moula, Bache Darwaza and Mubarak Mandi Jammu, perfectly showcasing the diversity and cultural chemistry of Jammu Kashmir.
The statement reads that the Tourism Department has put impressive information counters and displays of the adventure equipment in one corner of the JK pavilion
It reads that the pavilion has become an eye-catcher for the visitors who are queuing up to get their turn for a selfie shot in front of it.
The tourism team has officers from SKICC, Tourism Department and JKTDC as a combo to deliver the best info about the destination and its variety of Tourism products and services of Jammu Kashmir.
“JKTDC has also put an impressive food pavilion of authentic cuisine, priced economically this pavilion is drawing a huge rush of food lovers,” it reads.