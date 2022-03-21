J&K pavilion attracts huge crowd at Surajkund craft mela

Srinagar: The 35th Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2022 inaugurated on Saturday evening by a galaxy of dignitaries including CM and Governor of Haryana is pulling huge crowds particularly to see the excellently done J&K pavilion.

In a statement, a spokesperson said that the first of its kind pavilion is the brainchild of the Directorate of Industries, Handicrafts Kashmir and has put in a replica of the heritage structures of the houseboat, Cheshmashahie gate, Khanqa e Moula, Bache Darwaza and Mubarak Mandi Jammu, perfectly showcasing the diversity and cultural chemistry of Jammu Kashmir.