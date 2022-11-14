J&K Pavilion promotes local crafts at 41st India International Trade Fair

As per the statement, the J&K pavilion was jointly inaugurated by Director Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah and Director Handicrafts and Handloom Jammu, Vikas Gupta.

Pertinently, the department of Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir has set up a pavilion at the fair to showcase the artefacts of the handicraft and handloom sectors. IITF offers an ideal platform to showcase the Handicrafts and Handloom products of J&K under the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign thus giving a fillip to the economy of the UT.