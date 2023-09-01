J&K Police, J&K Bank sign MoU

MD & CEO J&K Bank Baldev Prakash at the very outset of his address paid rich tributes to the J&K Police martyrs who sacrificed their lives for peace and stability of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that J&K Police has been working day in and day out to secure the lives of the people and added that JK bank has also been working in a mission mode for economic development of people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that because of the improvement in the overall security scenario, the banking sector has also benefited as its business has increased. He expressed gratitude to JK Police for providing its security and support to the JK bank. He said J&K bank with J&K Police would continue its mission for peace and development of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that J&K bank over the years has been sharing cordial and close relations with JK Police and this time JK bank has come up with enhanced banking benefits for JK Police personnel. He extended his gratitude to the J&K Police Pariwar for its service to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and for the country.