J&K Police sign MoU with FCI Jammu for skill development training

As per the statement, the objective of this agreement is to provide short-term skill training of NoK of martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir Police in the hospitality sector in collaboration with FCI, Jammu Department of Skill Development. The MoU was signed by the DIG Administration PHQ Sarah Rizvi on behalf of J&K Police and Principal FCI Jammu Jyoti Bhatti.

The wards of serving police personnel shall also be considered for the same skill development programmes in due course of time.