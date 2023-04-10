J&K Police sign MoU with FCI Jammu for skill development training

Jammu, Apr 10: Jammu and Kashmir Police signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today with Food Craft Institute (FCI) Jammu to provide skill development training and to encourage entrepreneurship amongst NoK of martyrs of J&K Police for their rehabilitation.
As per the statement, the objective of this agreement is to provide short-term skill training of NoK of martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir Police in the hospitality sector in collaboration with FCI, Jammu Department of Skill Development. The MoU was signed by the DIG Administration PHQ Sarah Rizvi on behalf of J&K Police and Principal FCI Jammu Jyoti Bhatti.
The wards of serving police personnel shall also be considered for the same skill development programmes in due course of time.
Under this agreement FCI, Jammu will design courses, train, do assessments and certification of trainees for creating employability and sustainable livelihood. The selected candidates will go under one and half-year diploma courses in different streams that include food production, food and beverage operations, bakery and confectionery, front office and reception and housekeeping and maintenance the FCI will also offer short-term courses and entrepreneurship programmes.
The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Food and Craft Institute of Jammu is the furthering partnership between both institutions with the main goal of providing skill training and encouraging entrepreneurship amongst desiring and enthusiastic candidates.