J&K ranked 1st in Union Ministry’s CDPs for Geo Tagging

This achievement of Jammu and Kashmir will result in faster approval of projects, and timely release of funds from the central government, which will result in faster growth of MSME’s across J&K.

Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) is implementing Cluster Development Projects in the country including J&K through which central government’s grant upto 80% is applicable for common facility centre projects and 70% for development of Industrial Estates.