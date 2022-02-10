J&K Real Estate Summit: NAREDCO to train 10,000 construction workers

The proposed training is part of the MoUs signed between the UT government and various real estate giants during the maiden J&K Real Estate Summit (J&KRES), 2021 in December last year for the development of real estate sector as well as establishment of housing and commercial projects.

During the summit, MoUs were exchanged between NARDECO National and NARDECO J&K chapter, NARDECO LEAD, NARDECO & NARDECO & J&K Housing and Urban Development Department, JK Industries and Commerce Department and Hadrian and JK Housing Board & Central Government Employees Welfare Housing Organization.

A J&K government spokesman said that as part of the the MoU, the NARDECO will train 10000 workers in various skills of construction industry – like electrical, plumbing, masonry, carpentry "and other similar skills".