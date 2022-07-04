J&K receives 338 proposals in Bio-Tech sector under IDS: Govt

With new Biotech capabilities and innovation, Jammu and Kashmir, bestowed with more than 3,500 medicinal plant species, will be able to harness market advantages in the most effective way and help the farmers to generate more income. The establishment of organic-based and pharmaceutical companies will be successful in linking the abundant natural wealth of J&K neglected for decades with the industry.

Speaking on the subject, Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha said that the inauguration of Industrial Biotech Park in Kathua will transform the economy and enable scientists to tackle challenges of climate change. “The enabling infrastructure will fuel a new wave of innovation and impact various sectors, from health and agriculture to cosmetics and materials”, he observed.