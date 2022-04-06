‘J&K receives investment proposals worth Rs 51,000 crore’

New Delhi: ‘The Government of India notified the new central sector scheme for the industrial development of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on February 19, 2021, to attract capital investments there with a financial outlay of Rs 28,400 Cr up to the year 2037.’

This was stated by the Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today.

“Meanwhile, the Government of Jammu & Kashmir has reported receiving proposals for investments worth approximately Rs 51,000 crore so far,” Rai said.