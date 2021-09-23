‘J&K records 7 points improvement in composite SDG Index’

Srinagar: A day-long workshop on Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) was today organized by Planning Development and Monitoring Department in collaboration with NITI Aayog at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Center (SKICC) here.
The workshop was chaired by Joint Secretary & Advisor SDG, NITI Aayog, Sankyuta Samddar, while as the NITI Aayog resource persons delivered several presentations aimed at sensitizing and building greater understanding of officers of Economics and Statistics Cadre of Jammu and Kashmir on SDGs and MPI.
In her welcome address, Director General PA/PM, Satvir Kour highlighted the need for holding the workshop, besides giving details of initiatives taken by Union Territory of J&K in achieving sustainable development goals and future way ahead.
While highlighting the achievements made by Planning Development & Monitoring Department J&K, she informed that the maiden report on SDGs ‘SDG Progress Report-2020’ was published and made public which highlighted the achievements made by the UT of J&K on the 206 indicators vis-a-vis All India Data.
The workshop was attended by officers of Economics and Statistics Cadre-Director Generals, Directors, Joint Directors/Deputy Director working in Administrative Departments while as Chief planning Officers and district Statistical & Evaluation Officers also attended the workshop in virtual mode.
Advisor SDG, NITI Aayog, Sankyuta Samddar presented a powerpoint presentation on SDG India Index 2020-21; UT performance, progress and areas of improvement and Multidimensional Poverty: Measurement, UTs current status, and Action Plan for poverty reduction. During her presentation she elaborated on all the goals and indicator-wise wherein deliberations and discussions were also held in every session of the workshop with officers on SDG India Index performance.
According to the SDG India Index & Dashboard 2020-21-National Snapshot & J&K’s performance, J&K has shown seven points improvement in composite SDG Index Score and has moved to 66 score points in SDG 3.0 Index (2020) as compared to the 59 Score Points in SGD Index 2.0 (2019) and is one of the seven States/UTs who has achieved 4th position in progress of SDG Score.
Thus J&K UT has progressed from performer to Front Runner, and J&K has been ranked 6th among the eight Unions Territories and 20th among the overall 36 (28 States and 8 UTs) and has shown positive push/improvement in 11 goals while slight decline has been recorded in four goals.