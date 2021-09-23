‘J&K records 7 points improvement in composite SDG Index’

Srinagar: A day-long workshop on Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) was today organized by Planning Development and Monitoring Department in collaboration with NITI Aayog at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Center (SKICC) here.

The workshop was chaired by Joint Secretary & Advisor SDG, NITI Aayog, Sankyuta Samddar, while as the NITI Aayog resource persons delivered several presentations aimed at sensitizing and building greater understanding of officers of Economics and Statistics Cadre of Jammu and Kashmir on SDGs and MPI.

In her welcome address, Director General PA/PM, Satvir Kour highlighted the need for holding the workshop, besides giving details of initiatives taken by Union Territory of J&K in achieving sustainable development goals and future way ahead.

While highlighting the achievements made by Planning Development & Monitoring Department J&K, she informed that the maiden report on SDGs ‘SDG Progress Report-2020’ was published and made public which highlighted the achievements made by the UT of J&K on the 206 indicators vis-a-vis All India Data.