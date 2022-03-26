J&K records 700% increase in CA storage capacity in 6 years: Govt

Apples kept in cold storages in Kashmir help farmers to fetch much better rates by selling their production as per their will according to demand.

Senior Horticulture Officer, while elaborating on the initiative, informed that a 10-kilogram box of stored apple has been sold at a minimum of Rs 1,000 and at Rs 1,800 as the highest price depending on the quality and colour of the apple.

These rates, according to apple growers and traders, are comparatively much higher than the rates apples get in harvesting season. The cold storages based at Lassipora Pulwama, Aglar Shopian and a few areas in north Kashmir have the capacity to store about 2.5 lakh metric tonne of apple.

He said that the government-aided cold stores would help in fetching higher rates to the A-grade apples in Kashmir which amount to around 8 lakh metric tonnes.

Earlier, these apples used to be sold at less than their actual value due to the inadequate availability of CA stores in the valley.

These cold stores are much needed to cater to the high density A Grade apple production which has been started by Horticulture Department Kashmir at large scale.