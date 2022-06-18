'J&K records substantial increase in total forest cover'

In the words of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, the ‘Green Jammu and Kashmir‘ campaign aims at creating a people’s movement at a massive scale with the involvement of all stakeholders particularly village panchayats, women, students, Urban Local bodies, NGOs and civil society.

“Our aim is to bring a two-thirds geographical area of Jammu and Kashmir under the forest and tree cover. The forest and tree cover in Jammu and Kashmir is about 55 per cent, which is substantially higher than the national average of 24.56 percent” Lieutenant Governor maintained.

Significantly, 1.35 crore plantations have been targeted for the year 2022-23, of which, 26.50 lakh saplings will be planted with active involvement of Village Panchayat Plantation Committees (VPPCs) to create green assets in the Gram Panchayats.