J&K registers 58% GST revenue growth in June

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir has registered a record-breaking growth of 58 percent in GST revenue collection in the month of June 2023 compared to June of the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, Ladakh Union Territory has recorded an increase of 10 percent in GST revenue for the same period.

As per the Union Ministry of Finance, the GST revenue collected in the month of June 2023 in J&K has registered substantial growth and this growth percentage is more than three times the national average and the best in the country among medium and large jurisdictions.

The gross GST revenue collected in June 2023 was 588.68 Cr compared to 371.83 Cr in June 2022.

Commissioner State Taxes J&K, Dr Rashmi Singh applauded the performance of State Tax Officers for their unrelenting efforts in ensuring consistent growth in GST revenue month-on-month.

Dr Rashmi Singh said that this performance demonstrated the dedication and hard work of the State Taxes Officer in Jammu and Kashmir. She added, “This impressive growth coincides with the sixth anniversary of the implementation of GST in J&K.” The State Taxes Department is celebrating GST Week from July 1 to 7, as part of its initiative to raise awareness of GST among all stakeholders concerned.