J&K secures 3rd position in Food Safety Index 2020-21

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has topped among union territories in an index that ranks states/union territories on food safety parameters for the 2020-21 year, according to an FSSAI report unveiled by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

J&K with 67 points is placed at first position among all union territories and 3rd among large states/small states/UTs in India. Only Gujarat and Kerala with 72 and 70 points respectively are ahead of J&K in the ranking.

Every Year, FSSAI releases the State Food Safety Index based on the overall performance of the States/ UTs in the previous financial year to create a positive competitive environment across the States/ UTs to meet the objectives of the Food Safety and Standards Act to provide safe food to the general public at large.