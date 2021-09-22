J&K secures 3rd position in Food Safety Index 2020-21

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has topped among union territories in an index that ranks states/union territories on food safety parameters for the 2020-21 year, according to an FSSAI report unveiled by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
J&K with 67 points is placed at first position among all union territories and 3rd among large states/small states/UTs in India. Only Gujarat and Kerala with 72 and 70 points respectively are ahead of J&K in the ranking.
Every Year, FSSAI releases the State Food Safety Index based on the overall performance of the States/ UTs in the previous financial year to create a positive competitive environment across the States/ UTs to meet the objectives of the Food Safety and Standards Act to provide safe food to the general public at large.
The first State Food Safety Index for the year 2018-19 was announced on the first-ever World Food Safety Day on 7 June 2019.
This year, FSSAI released its 3rd State Food Safety Index for the year 2020-21. The Index measures the performance of States and UTs on five significant parameters of Food Safety which are Human Resources and Institutional Data, Compliance, Food Testing- Infrastructure and Surveillance, Training and Capacity Building, Consumer Empowerment each parameter carries 20 percent weightage.
Out of 67 points, J&K has got 12 points for Human resources and institutional data, 25 points for compliance, 12 points for food testing – infrastructure and surveillance, 5 points for training and capacity building and 13 points for consumer empowerment.
Further, based on the fact that similar States should be compared, FSSAI for generation of SFSI Index has classified States/ UTs into 3 categories (Large States, Small States and Union Territories). This will ensure comparability among similar entities. The assessment and evaluation of each category has been done by separate teams of outside experts for food testing and food and nutrition professionals in addition to FSSAI officials. The teams examined the details received and also interacted with States/UTs through web meetings.
Gujarat, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have topped in the list of large states on the index.
Among small states, Goa came first followed by Meghalaya and Manipur.
“We should try not to give unhealthy food to our citizens. We can take action against people selling substandard food but that is not a total solution. A lot has been done, but still more steps need to be taken. In the coming days, we need to work towards making citizens healthy,” Mandaviya had said at an event organised by FSSAI.