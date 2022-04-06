J&K set to host first Global Investors’ Summit: Government

“It will be replete with Strategic Sectoral sessions, Round Table Deliberations, one-to-one Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Government (B2G) meetings. The main objective behind the summit is to increase employment opportunities by accelerating the industrial growth in the newly carved UT.”

As per the statement, The industrial landscape of the J&K is dominated by MSME and it plays a crucial role in propelling industrial growth and economy in UT as they contribute around 8 per cent to the GSDP and employ the largest number of people in the manufacturing and services sectors.