J&K to attend Surajkund International Crafts Mela as theme partner

New Delhi: Encompassed by the blue hills of Aravalli, the celebrated international Surajkund Crafts Mela 2022 is all set to host a wide range of audiences after a gap of two years, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, from 19th this month.
Jammu and Kashmir is participating as the theme partner in the event which will reflect the grandeur art, culture and cuisines of J&K in various forms.
Secretary Tourism and Culture, Sarmad Hafeez took stock of preparations regarding the conduct of the event at SurajKund Haryana.
He said that the Mela will exhibit the architectural depiction of a Kashmiri House, a Houseboat, the front facade of Mubarak Mandi, Bache Darwaza and Cheshmashahi.
Director Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir, Mehmood Ahmad Shah has also accompanied the Secretary.
In addition, there will be a live demonstration of six different crafts of J&K in the setting of Khankha e Maula. Shah said that with cultural programs running throughout the day, there will be an elegant fashion show by Zubair Kirmani. Special cultural performances will be on the 22nd of March and the 4th of April, he added.
Various government departments like Tourism, Industries and Commerce, Khadi Village Industries, JKI, Agriculture, Horticulture and JKTDC will also be participating in the gala carnival.
‘Thousands of craft lovers are eagerly waiting for the inauguration which is on the 19th of this month”, said an avid and regular renowned designer of India.
It was also informed that Uzbekistan is the partner country for this season.