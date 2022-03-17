J&K to attend Surajkund International Crafts Mela as theme partner

Secretary Tourism and Culture, Sarmad Hafeez took stock of preparations regarding the conduct of the event at SurajKund Haryana.

He said that the Mela will exhibit the architectural depiction of a Kashmiri House, a Houseboat, the front facade of Mubarak Mandi, Bache Darwaza and Cheshmashahi.

Director Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir, Mehmood Ahmad Shah has also accompanied the Secretary.

In addition, there will be a live demonstration of six different crafts of J&K in the setting of Khankha e Maula. Shah said that with cultural programs running throughout the day, there will be an elegant fashion show by Zubair Kirmani. Special cultural performances will be on the 22nd of March and the 4th of April, he added.