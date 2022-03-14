J&K to formulate Fair Price shops allotment, regulation policy

Spelling out the broad contours of the policy, he said that the new document will also provide a sound legal mechanism to regulate and strengthen the PDS in Jammu and Kashmir keeping in view the norms of the Targeted Public Distribution System (Control) Order, 2015, of Government of India.

A threadbare discussion was held over the issues with respect to allotment of Ration Depots being envisioned in the new policy.

The meeting was held in the backdrop of receiving various inputs and suggestions from stakeholders, especially from ration dealers. It discussed the enhancing of souls and ration card holders from the existing cap to the revised one for the new FPS.