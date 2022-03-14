J&K to formulate Fair Price shops allotment, regulation policy

Jammu: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, today emphasized the need for putting in place a comprehensive policy for allotment of Fair Price Shops (FPS) at par with other states and Union Territories to bring added transparency in the existing system besides improving FPS viability.
Advisor stated this while chairing a meeting of Food, Civil Services and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Department to discuss modalities regarding formulation of policy for establishment of new Fair Price Shops (FPS) and subsequent regulations thereof in the Union Territory.
Commissioner Secretary FCS&CA, Zubair Ahmad; Director FCS&CA Kashmir, senior officers from FCS&CA Jammu and other concerned attended the meeting in person and through online mode.
Spelling out the broad contours of the policy, he said that the new document will also provide a sound legal mechanism to regulate and strengthen the PDS in Jammu and Kashmir keeping in view the norms of the Targeted Public Distribution System (Control) Order, 2015, of Government of India.
A threadbare discussion was held over the issues with respect to allotment of Ration Depots being envisioned in the new policy.
The meeting was held in the backdrop of receiving various inputs and suggestions from stakeholders, especially from ration dealers. It discussed the enhancing of souls and ration card holders from the existing cap to the revised one for the new FPS.
Advisor suggested that special provisions should be incorporated for the areas where no private person would be coming to open FPS in the area. He asked the concerned to examine the flexibility in certain rules for the areas where there are physical barriers like hilly terrains, rivers, etc.
While highlighting the importance of this exercise, Advisor Khan said that after the policy would be put in place, it will not only ensure smooth flow of the Public Distribution System but will also help in increasing the income of people who are or will be running these FPS.
He said the new policy will replace the age-old ration distribution with little dependency on government run ration Depots.
The meeting also discussed the provisions in the policy like issuance or renewal of licenses, wastage and guidelines to address it, advance commission to ration dealers, etc.