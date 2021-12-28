J&K to soon market tribal products, MFP through MSP

The government of India has identified a total of 87 Minor Forest Produce items and their MSP rates have also been notified by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. Since there is the dependence of the tribal communities of J&K on forests hence the establishment of such Kendras shall go a long way in addressing various issues related to the economy of the tribals.

These Kendras shall act as common facility centers for procurement cum value addition to locally available MFPs. A typical Van DhanVikas Kendra shall consist of 10 tribal Van DhanVikas Self Help Groups, each comprising up to 30 MFP gatherers consisting of about 300 beneficiaries per Kendra.