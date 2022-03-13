J&K Tourism Department participates in Bengal Festival

Kolkata: In order to promote J&K Tourism, the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department participated at a three-way Bengal Tourism Fest 2022 held from March 11 to 13 here.
The J&K Tourism displayed numerous products and information brochures to the visiting people at the fest who showed much enthusiasm and interest at the stalls.
Besides, the J&K Tourism organised an outdoor promotional activity at Prinsep Ghat, one of the oldest recreational spots of Kolkata which is often seen in movies.
The visitors thronged the J&K tourism stall wherein they were briefed about new tourism destinations and attractions of Jammu and Kashmir. The visitors were also given in-hand information beside publicity material and refreshments were also distributed.
The Department also held B2B and B2C meeting where they were told about the business opportunities in tourism sector in J&K. Further, the department organised an interactive meeting with J&K diaspora residing at Kolkata.