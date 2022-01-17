J&K Tourism deptt organises outreach meet at Dubai

Srinagar, Jan 17: On the sidelines of Expo2020 at Dubai, J&K Tourism organised an outreach meeting with the stakeholders of the Middle East and adjoining areas.
The event was part of a series by J&K Tourism to promote tourism potential and varied tourism products of the Union Territory.
The aim has been to attract tourists from the Middle East to explore the natural beauty, cuisine, art, culture, and other products offered by Jammu & Kashmir.
During the event, Additional Secretary Tourism, Waseem Raja briefed the gathering about the steps being taken by the UT administration and Tourism Department to promote J&K’s tourism. He made a detailed presentation to showcase the beautiful destinations of J&K which mesmerized the audience.
He also replied to various queries raised by the participants and invited the participants to travel to J&K to explore on their own the potential of paradise on earth.
The travel fraternity of Dubai complimented the Tourism Department of J&K for organising the event and assured the department of their support in promoting J&K Tourism in Dubai and other Middle East markets.
The event was attended by prominent travel operators, media persons, and officials from the Ministry of Tourism.
The event also saw the presence of prominent representatives from J&K’s diaspora in Dubai.