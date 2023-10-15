J&K Tourism Deptt participates in IITM at Mumbai

The Tourism department was represented by CEO, Pahalgam Development Authority, Tariq Hussain; Tourist officer, Mumbai, Bashir Ahmad Wani besides various tourism stakeholders and travel trade operators from Jammu and Kashmir also participated in the travel mart.

During the mart, the J&K Pavilion witnessed huge footfall of stakeholders and representatives of various states, enquiring about various tourism products of Jammu and Kashmir.

In the sidelines of the travel mart, some prominent travel trade groups based in Maharashtra held detailed interactions with representatives of J&K Tourism department who assured them of promoting MICE, GOLF and Film Tourism keeping in view huge tourism potential.