J&K Tourism Deptt participates in IITM at Mumbai

Mumbai, Oct 15: The Jammu and Kashmir Tourism department participated in three day long India International Travel Mart (IITM) Mumbai held at Nehru Centre Worli here from October 12, to showcase various tourism products in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Tourism department was represented by CEO, Pahalgam Development Authority, Tariq Hussain; Tourist officer, Mumbai, Bashir Ahmad Wani besides various tourism stakeholders and travel trade operators from Jammu and Kashmir also participated in the travel mart.
During the mart, the J&K Pavilion witnessed huge footfall of stakeholders and representatives of various states, enquiring about various tourism products of Jammu and Kashmir.
In the sidelines of the travel mart, some prominent travel trade groups based in Maharashtra held detailed interactions with representatives of J&K Tourism department who assured them of promoting MICE, GOLF and Film Tourism keeping in view huge tourism potential.
The trade groups also praised the LG Administration and Tourism Department for taking a keen interest in providing support for hassle-free mechanisms in place to attract all types of tourists in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Travel Trade Fraternity of Maharashtra is anxious to promote offbeat and lesser-known destinations of J&K, as the Tourism Department is in the process of identifying all such destinations which have the potential of Tourism but remain hidden, of which in the first instance 75 offbeat destinations, 75 new tracks besides 300 other destinations are focused.
Last year, J&K Tourism broke all previous records by receiving more than 1.88 crore visitors and this year around 1.33 crore visitors were witnessed by J&K in the first 7 months and is eying to receive more tourists in the coming months.