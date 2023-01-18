J&K Tourism Deptt participates in Road Show at Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Jan 18: Department of Tourism, Jammu and Kashmir participated in the Road Show at CII office, Chandigarh, organized by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.

The Road Show was a precursor to Global Investors’ Summit 2023 which is scheduled to be held from 10-12 April 2023 at PragatiMaidan, New Delhi. The roadshow was specifically organized for the Tourism and Hospitality Industry of the Northern Region.