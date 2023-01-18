J&K Tourism Deptt participates in Road Show at Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Jan 18: Department of Tourism, Jammu and Kashmir participated in the Road Show at CII office, Chandigarh, organized by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.
The Road Show was a precursor to Global Investors’ Summit 2023 which is scheduled to be held from 10-12 April 2023 at PragatiMaidan, New Delhi. The roadshow was specifically organized for the Tourism and Hospitality Industry of the Northern Region.
The Show, which witnessed the presence of entrepreneurs from all walks of life like Manufacturing, Real Estate, Tourism, Hospitality, Financial, Agricultural and Farming, was organized within the precincts of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry(CII), Chandigarh. Hundreds of visitors attended and viewed the interesting programme which included presentations from various States.
Under the close supervision of the Secretary Tourism Department, J&K SarmadHafeez, a team of officers headed by Sunaina Sharma Mehta, Joint Director Tourism Jammu represented J&K with the purpose of exchange of ideas & best practices to promote investments in the tourism sector of J&K.
At the outset, she welcomed the participants and motivated them to invest in the UT of J&K and also explore the tourist destinations across J&K. She further spoke about the investment opportunities and multiple tourism products, tourism attractions, promotion of trade and Culture of J&K.
The participants were acquainted with the reforms undertaken by J&K Govt regarding investment in industries, film making and outsourcing of Assets, highlighting therein that J&K is the first union territory of India to integrate with the National Single Window System and J&K also ranks first amongst all UTs in National e-governance service delivery.
The officer also discussed the industrial policy 2021-30, J&K Tourism Policy 2020 and J&K Film policy 2021 in detail with the participants. Promotional material covering information about multiple tourist destinations in J&K was distributed among visitors. The aim and objective of this Roadshow are to redefine the magnitude and dimensions of the ever-expanding Domestic Tourism Industry all over the Country in special reference to Jammu and Kashmir.
Joint Director Tourism Jammu was accompanied by Anu Sharma, Under Secretary, Tourism Department and Zeeshan Khan, Asstt. Director Tourism, Kashmir.
The Event was followed by High tea where an informal discussion took place and the roadshow concluded with a strong message that the J&K Government is focused on offering progressive, competitive and investor-friendly policies by strengthening the coordinated efforts by all the departments of the UT of J&K.