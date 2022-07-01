J&K Tourism Deptt participates in TTF at Kolkata

Kolkata, July 1: The Tourism department of Jammu and Kashmir today participated in Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF), at Kolkata to facilitate different stakeholders associated with the department there.
During the TTF, more than 30 Travel trade operators, hoteliers, houseboat owners and representatives of travel trade associations from Jammu & Kashmir exhibited their products\services at J&K Tourism Pavillion.
More so, around 100 travel trade exhibitors and scores of State/UT tourism departments also participated in the fair.
During the TTF, a team of senior officers represented J&K Tourism department who held a series of meetings with Travel Trade operators there. They also discussed various opportunities of adventure tourism in the UT of J&K and also showcased various offbeat tourist destinations like Gurez, Bangus, Lolab, DKG-Rajouri, Kishtwar, Pir-ki-Gali, Nooricham waterfall, Tosamaidan, Doodhpathri, Aaharbal, Karnah, Jai valley and Padri-Bhaderwah to them through a video presentation.
The officers of J&K Tourism department also held a media interaction at the fair to disseminate the information about products and services of J&K Tourism and urged them to sell J&K as their prime product.