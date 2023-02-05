J&K Tourism Pavilion at OTM Mumbai attracts overwhelming response

The Jammu and Kashmir Pavilion set up by the Tourism Department offered the most-engaging experiences for travel consumers and trade visitors as well as the co-participants from various States and UTs besides international delegates.

Hundreds of travel trade fraternity members from Mumbai, Pune, Nasik, Nagpur, Amravati, Gujarat, Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttrakhand and even from some foreign countries visited the J&K Pavillion and interacted with the members of the official delegation and co-exhibitors from the UT.