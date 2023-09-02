J&K Tourism, PGTI set to host over 120 International Golfers

Jammu: Jammu Tawi Golf Course is all set to host the prestigious Professional Golf Tournament in India (PGTI), under the overall patronage of J&K Tourism Department.

About 126 professional international golfers from different parts of India and abroad are visiting the Jammu City for this esteemed five-day Golf tournament, teeing off from October 4 this year and concluding on October 8.

Briefing the media on the occasion of formal announcement of 2nd leg of this distinguishable event, the Director Tourism Vivekanand Rai said that the tournament will not only exploit the potential of local and budding golfers but will also provide an opportunity to them to learn the skills vis-à-vis bringing a boom in the tourism sector.

He further elaborated that it is a matter of great pride to host such a prestigious event at the Jammu Tawi Golf Course and it shall be a grand tournament of the prevailing international standards.

Director Tourism Jammu further stated that the government is giving special impetus to golf tourism and this tournament shall surely be resourceful in meeting our aspirations and helping us to attract more tourists in Jammu region for which the administration is taking adequate steps and initiatives in this regard.

He was joined by Special Secretary Tourism Department S. Amarjeet Singh, Joint Director Jammu Tourism Mrs. Sunaina Sharma Mehta, Secretary JTGC Manav Gupta and PGTI representative Mr. Vikas.