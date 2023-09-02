J&K Tourism, PGTI set to host over 120 International Golfers

Jammu: Jammu Tawi Golf Course is all set to host the prestigious Professional Golf Tournament in India (PGTI), under the overall patronage of J&K Tourism Department.
About 126 professional international golfers from different parts of India and abroad are visiting the Jammu City for this esteemed five-day Golf tournament, teeing off from October 4 this year and concluding on October 8.
Briefing the media on the occasion of formal announcement of 2nd leg of this distinguishable event, the Director Tourism Vivekanand Rai said that the tournament will not only exploit the potential of local and budding golfers but will also provide an opportunity to them to learn the skills vis-à-vis bringing a boom in the tourism sector.
He further elaborated that it is a matter of great pride to host such a prestigious event at the Jammu Tawi Golf Course and it shall be a grand tournament of the prevailing international standards.
Director Tourism Jammu further stated that the government is giving special impetus to golf tourism and this tournament shall surely be resourceful in meeting our aspirations and helping us to attract more tourists in Jammu region for which the administration is taking adequate steps and initiatives in this regard.
He was joined by Special Secretary Tourism Department S. Amarjeet Singh, Joint Director Jammu Tourism Mrs. Sunaina Sharma Mehta, Secretary JTGC Manav Gupta and PGTI representative Mr. Vikas.
Briefing the media at Jammu Tawi Golf Course, Special Secretary Tourism Department S. Amarjeet Singh said that it is an honour for the Tourism Department to host the second edition of the PGTI at Jammu from October 4 that will conclude on October 8 with a Pro Am event.
He further added that 126 golfers of national and international repute will participate in the prestigious event and expressed his commitment towards promoting Golf Tourism in J&K which boasts of five international standard golf courses.
Such international events help to tap the potential of tourism of J&K and the international participants are not only our guests but also our brand ambassadors across the country and the world, thereby spreading the message of our Hospitality and professionalism.
Joint Director Tourism, Jammu, Sunaina Mehta revealed that the Jammu Tourism has also planned a ‘Dogri Food Festival’ for the golfers and the participants so that being in Jammu they could relish the local cuisines and get to know about the culture and traditions of this place.
She added that the Golfers shall be given a tour of Jammu City and our rich cultural heritage shall be introduced to them with the presentation of local products so that they become our tourism brand ambassadors all over the world.
Secretary, JTGC, Manav Gupta said that the event likewise the previous year is going to be a game changer for professional and budding golfers in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the Jammu Tawi Golf Course is an 18-hole course of international standard spread in 1400 kanals and the PGTI (controlling body of Professional Golf Tour in India) team last year after inspection, declared the venue fit and expressed their willingness for this international event at our Golf Course.