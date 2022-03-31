J&K tourism receives overwhelming response in Chennai

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir tourism while continuing its aggressive efforts to promote J&K as round a year destination has invoked a big response from this South Indian metro city which has immense potential for adventures and high-end corporate niche tourism segments like GOlf and MICE.

As per the statement issued here, the Tourism team headed by Bakshi Humayun Javed presented the tourism and leisure potential of J&K specifically for the South Indian market on the platform of TTF which was inaugurated by the Tourism Minister of Tamil Nadu.