J&K Tourism takes part in ITM Amritsar

Amritsar: India Travel Mart (ITM) has been serving as a platform for the huge travel market in Northern India, as the oldest and biggest travel trade show in the city and is supported by State Tourism Departments, National local travel trade associations.
ITM Amritsar started from March 11, with state tourism boards participating and other hoteliers, travel agents under one umbrella. Amongst the state tourism boards, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism showcases its varied products and services.
During the press meet with travel trade fraternity and media, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Officials , Shah Nawaz Ahmed, Manager Marketing- SKICC, and Ambika Bali, Assistant Director Tourism- Katra, highlighted Jammu and Kashmir as a destination with new arenas, new initiatives which are being undertaken by J&K.
Ahmed said, “ Jammu and Kashmir is crown of India and offers a combo of all tourism products and services which is the essence of the whole country because India is a vibrant Incredible mini world with variety of cultures, cuisines and other tourism diversities.”
The officials briefed the travel trade fraternity of Punjab about the rich cuisine, culture and craft of Kashmir and Jammu and also, added the information about Saffron & Horticulture Produce which is unique to Kashmir.
One can visit Jammu to Kashmir via Peer Ki Gali. Commuters to Katra can have golfing experience at Tawi Course in Jammu which has 18 holes for golf, said Bali.