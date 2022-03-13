J&K Tourism takes part in ITM Amritsar

The Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department which is participating in the ITM Amritsar is putting its varied tourism products and services on display.

During the press meet with travel trade fraternity and media, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Officials , Shah Nawaz Ahmed, Manager Marketing- SKICC, and Ambika Bali, Assistant Director Tourism- Katra, highlighted Jammu and Kashmir as a destination with new arenas, new initiatives which are being undertaken by J&K.

Ahmed said, “ Jammu and Kashmir is crown of India and offers a combo of all tourism products and services which is the essence of the whole country because India is a vibrant Incredible mini world with variety of cultures, cuisines and other tourism diversities.”