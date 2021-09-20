J&K UTLBC MEETING| Ensure banking services in all villages of J&K: MoS Finance

Dr A. K. Mehta, Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Finance and other Administrative Secretaries including Chairman & MD J&K Bank (Convenor J&K UTLBC) R. K.Chhibber, Regional Director, Reserve Bank of India Kamal P. Patnaik, CGM NABARD, A. K. Sood, CGM, SBI Anukool Bhatnagar and other senior executives of RBI, NABARD, Banks and insurance companies also attended the meeting.

While hailing J&K as the crown of country, Dr Karad stated that J&K has a unique significance for the country and that the central government will always support the J&K Government in its endeavours to improve the lives of its people.

Dr. Karad expressed satisfaction over the amount of NPAs under MUDRA and other government sponsored schemes in a predominantly retail economy like J&K, which he said was very low in comparison to other states/UTs across the country. Stressing upon the bankers for 100% coverage of villages under financial inclusion programmes of Finance Ministry and RBI, Dr. Karad urged banks to make all out efforts to cover all the unbanked villages.

Dr A K Mehta, Chief Secretary, informed that all government payments in UT of J&K are transacted digitally. He stated that the Government is committed to provide gainful employment to 1 lakh youth in J&K through various schemes and urged the departments and banks to synergise their efforts to achieve the target.

While elaborating, he informed that 50,000 youth under “Mission Youth” Programme shall be provided self employment opportunities during the current financial year. Besides, steps are also afoot to create 20000 jobs in the Government.

He stated that the Government has begun the process of creating employment opportunities both in the public and private sector to reduce unemployment rate to 5%.