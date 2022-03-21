‘J&K women fast marching towards entrepreneurship journey with UMEED’

Jammu and Kashmir State Rural Livelihoods Mission (Umeed) has a mandate to reach out to 66 per cent of the rural population across the erstwhile 125 blocks linking them to sustainable livelihood opportunities. The mission nurtures these women beneficiaries till they come out of poverty and enjoy a decent quality of life, informed an official spokesperson.

The programme, he added, is under implementation in 96 blocks across the 20 districts. So far, 405226 poor women have been brought within the fold of SHGs while 4185 Village Organizations (VOs) and 442 Cluster Level federations have been formed. Besides, 46720 SHGs have been constituted and uploaded on MIS. The members have contributed Rs. 135.98 crore as their own internal savings. The bank accounts have been opened for all the SHGs thus achieving 100 per cent target.

In March 2019, Pammi Devi along with other Self Help Group members of Bishnah block undertook a 30 day long training programme initiated by JKRLM UMEED at the Block Training Centre. They acquired the skills of making Jams, pickles, sauces, chutneys and concentrates. The training was a part of JKRLM’s vision of making the rural women self-reliant enabling them to start a lucrative livelihood for themselves.