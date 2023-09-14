JKBFSL opens its first branch in Ladakh

Srinagar: Expanding its footprint into the Union Territory of Ladakh, JKB Financial Services Limited (JKBFSL) - a wholly-owned subsidiary of J&K Bank – opened its first branch at Leh.

On Wednesday, Chief Executive Councillor (Leh) Tashi Gyalson inaugurated the branch in the presence of J&K Bank’s Zonal Head (Leh) Dorjey Angchuk, MD (JKBFSL) Syed Aadil Bashir Andrabi, Territory Head (JKBFSL) Mir Aadil Hussain and other officials of JKBFSL and the Bank. Speaking on the occasion, CEC (Leh) Tashi Gyalson underscored the fundamental role that financial markets play in wealth creation as well as enhancement in modern societies.

Tashi Gyalson urged JKBFSL to conduct awareness programs within the local community to equip individuals with the information and required knowledge so as to enable them to make informed decisions regarding investments in the market besides other financial matters. He also expressed hope that JKBFSL will deliver on its commitment of providing comprehensive investment services to the residents of Ladakh through the establishment of this new branch. Congratulating JKBFSL for ushering into Ladakh, J&K Bank’s Zonal Head (Leh) Dorjey Angchuk said the opening on JKBFSL branch will go a long way in supplementing the Bank’s efforts aimed at the financial empowerment of the people of Ladakh. He said, “J&K Bank remains committed to serving the people of Ladakh through its array of world-class banking and financial products. Recently, the Bank dedicated two mobile branches in Ladakh to extend banking services to the people of various remote and unbanked areas of Ladakh."