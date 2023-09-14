JKBFSL opens its first branch in Ladakh

Srinagar: Expanding its footprint into the Union Territory of Ladakh, JKB Financial Services Limited (JKBFSL) - a wholly-owned subsidiary of J&K Bank – opened its first branch at Leh.
On Wednesday, Chief Executive Councillor (Leh) Tashi Gyalson inaugurated the branch in the presence of J&K Bank’s Zonal Head (Leh) Dorjey Angchuk, MD (JKBFSL) Syed Aadil Bashir Andrabi, Territory Head (JKBFSL) Mir Aadil Hussain and other officials of JKBFSL and the Bank. Speaking on the occasion, CEC (Leh) Tashi Gyalson underscored the fundamental role that financial markets play in wealth creation as well as enhancement in modern societies.
Tashi Gyalson urged JKBFSL to conduct awareness programs within the local community to equip individuals with the information and required knowledge so as to enable them to make informed decisions regarding investments in the market besides other financial matters. He also expressed hope that JKBFSL will deliver on its commitment of providing comprehensive investment services to the residents of Ladakh through the establishment of this new branch. Congratulating JKBFSL for ushering into Ladakh, J&K Bank’s Zonal Head (Leh) Dorjey Angchuk said the opening on JKBFSL branch will go a long way in supplementing the Bank’s efforts aimed at the financial empowerment of the people of Ladakh. He said, “J&K Bank remains committed to serving the people of Ladakh through its array of world-class banking and financial products. Recently, the Bank dedicated two mobile branches in Ladakh to extend banking services to the people of various remote and unbanked areas of Ladakh."
MD JKBFSL thanked the dignitaries and termed the moment as important milestone for the company in reaching out to clients in their areas and offering convenient access to a wide range of financial services. “Opening of Leh Branch is a testament to our commitment to meet the diverse needs of our customers in their own communities. The idea is to empower individuals and businesses by providing them with a variety of financial instruments to realize their economic aspirations”, he said. Notably, the new Leh Branch will offer a comprehensive suite of investment services to the people that includes stock broking, mutual funds, IPOs etc. with a steadfast commitment to providing customers with top-tier investment advice and services.
Pertinently, JKBFSL maintains a network of 200 touch-points strategically distributed across J&K Bank branches through a Collaborative Business Model in Jammu and Kashmir.