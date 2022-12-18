JKBOA holds executive meeting

Srinagar, Dec 18: The extended executive meeting of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank Officers’ Association (JKBOA) was held today at Srinagar.

As per the statement issued by the association, the meeting was attended by executive committee members of district bodies office bearers, office bearers and central committee members from the Association in All India J&K Bank Officers Federation and also special invitees from all over Kashmir.

“The participants deliberated upon the issues of the slow-growing economy of the country resulting in no employment generation, the unregulated concentration of wealth generation in pockets of society, continuing inflationary pressures affecting the purchasing power of the masses which was described as a result of misdirected policies of the present ruling class.”