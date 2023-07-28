JKCCC presents dividend cheque of Rs 1 crore to Chief Secretary

Srinagar, July 28: The Managing Director, J&K Cable Car Corporation (JKCCC) today handed over a cheque worth Rs 1 crore to the government through Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta.
The Chief Secretary took this occasion to compliment the Corporation for this milestone of achieving record revenue of Rs 100 Cr. He advised the Corporation to use this revenue in meeting the aspirations of tourists besides maintaining its valuable assets.
He also asked them to look into establishing other Gandola projects, especially in PPP mode where there is high footfall of tourists like Gulmarg. He maintained that J&K has many other destinations like Sarthal, Mantalai, Sanasar, Doodhpathri, Baderwah and Baisaran (Pahalgam) etc which have tremendous potential in terms of establishing Gandola projects thereby promoting tourism there besides boosting profits of the Corporation simultaneously.
Earlier on June 19, Dr Mehta, who is also Chairperson of the Corporation chaired its 33rd Board meeting during which the Board of Directors expressed its satisfaction over the record revenue generation of Rs 100 crore earned by the Corporation during the year 2022-23. In view of it the Board members declared an interim dividend of Rs 100 lakhs in favour of the Government of J&K.
Accordingly, a cheque worth Rs 1 crore was handed over to the Finance Department by the Managing Director, of J&K Cable Car Corporation.