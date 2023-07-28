JKCCC presents dividend cheque of Rs 1 crore to Chief Secretary

The Chief Secretary took this occasion to compliment the Corporation for this milestone of achieving record revenue of Rs 100 Cr. He advised the Corporation to use this revenue in meeting the aspirations of tourists besides maintaining its valuable assets.

He also asked them to look into establishing other Gandola projects, especially in PPP mode where there is high footfall of tourists like Gulmarg. He maintained that J&K has many other destinations like Sarthal, Mantalai, Sanasar, Doodhpathri, Baderwah and Baisaran (Pahalgam) etc which have tremendous potential in terms of establishing Gandola projects thereby promoting tourism there besides boosting profits of the Corporation simultaneously.