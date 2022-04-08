JKEDI Budgam trains 28 women under Tejaswini scheme

Budgam, Apr 8: A total of 28 self-employment aspirants completed their training under Tejaswini scheme in two back-to-back Entrepreneurship Development Programs (EDPs) at JKEDI, Budgam.
The EDPs were held at Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) District Centre, Budgam with effect from March 18 to April 07, 2022 in which 28 women aspirants within the age group of 18-35 years were trained for self-employment and entrepreneurship development.
The candidates were trained for services and agri-allied activities under the Tejaswini- the Radiant scheme of the Mission Youth J&K. Each training program based on simulations lasted for 10 days and the trainees were provided basic business training to help them establish small business ventures like retail outlets of footwear, readymade garments, boutiques, salons, electrical good, provisional stores, Pashmina weaving and dairy farms in different areas of Budgam.
The trained youth hailed from Beerwah, Chadoora, Soibugh, Sebdan, Magam etc. areas of Budgam district.
A field visit of the trainees to the successful business ventures in Budgam district was also part of the training program.
Officials from the J&K Bank and District Employment and Counseling Centre, Budgam were invited as guest faculty to brief the participant trainees about different facets of the livelihood generation scheme.
An interaction and experience sharing of a successful entrepreneur sponsored by JKEDI was also part of the program to motivate these young aspirants towards self-employment.
The program was coordinated by JKEDI District Centre, Budgam while the training was imparted by a team of trainers including AshanQadir, Communication Associate, Waseem Raja, Assistant Faculty and Bilal Ahmad Dar, Assistant Faculty.
Tejaswini scheme is a customized livelihood generation scheme for women within the age group of 18-35 years with a minimum qualification of 10th pass and above.