JKEDI Budgam trains 28 women under Tejaswini scheme

Budgam, Apr 8: A total of 28 self-employment aspirants completed their training under Tejaswini scheme in two back-to-back Entrepreneurship Development Programs (EDPs) at JKEDI, Budgam.

The EDPs were held at Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) District Centre, Budgam with effect from March 18 to April 07, 2022 in which 28 women aspirants within the age group of 18-35 years were trained for self-employment and entrepreneurship development.