JKEDI celebrates National Startup Day

Seven years ago on January 16, 2016, the Indian startup ecosystem got a big policy push from the Government in the name of Startup India, with an aim to drive the economy to the next stage. It proved to be a new beginning with the day now marked as National Startup Day. This effort gave these new-age businesses a massive push, and since then startups have helped the country widen its footprint in the global landscape.

Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Director JKEDI, in his inaugural address, elaborated on the importance of the day. “We are celebrating National Startup Day, the successes of startups and validating their innovative efforts. Startup India is a flagship initiative of the Government, intended to catalyze startup culture and build a strong and inclusive ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship,” he added.